UC's Kyle Washington honored by AAC

Washington averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and three blocks, including his seventh double-double of the season last week for Cincinnati. Washington posted 14 points and 11 rebounds with four steals and two blocks in the Bearcats 60-50 home win over UCF on Wednesday.

