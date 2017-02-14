U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Point to Res...

U.S. Cutting Tool Orders Point to Resurgence

December 2016 U.S. cutting tool consumption totaled $176.04 million according to the U.S. Cutting Tool Institute and AMT - The Association For Manufacturing Technology . This total, as reported by companies participating in the Cutting Tool Market Report collaboration, was up 4.4 percent from November's $168.69 million and up 12.5 percent when compared with the total of $156.49 million reported for December 2015.

