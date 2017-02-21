Two new Contemporary Arts Center exhibitions confront politically charged topics
While 'Blak Origin Moment' dissects police brutality, rape culture and the limits of socially prescribed black male identity, 'Womxn Workers of the World Unite!' tackles issues of trans liberation, labor equity and immigrant rights. he two separate exhibitions currently on view at the Contemporary Arts Center - one by artist Noel Anderson and one by Andrea Bowers - are timely reminders of the power art can wield to catalyze social change.
