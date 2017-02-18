Twitter Laces Up Showtime Boxing Bout...

Twitter Laces Up Showtime Boxing Bouts for Free Live-Streaming Coverage

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Four-division world champion Adrien Broner and hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they enter the ring Saturday, February 18 live on SHOWTIMEA from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati. "People who think I'm a loser do not know me, they do not know the tricks I have on my sleeve".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 min mexico 20,843
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... 2 hr Proud American 347
News Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07) 12 hr Grammar 5
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri margaret phillips 84
Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast Feb 16 Havingahardtime 1
USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Feb 15 Proud American 2
USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Feb 15 Proud American 7
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,178 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC