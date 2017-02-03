Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled ...

Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled politically

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Delaware Gazette

CINCINNATI - The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up, much like the Donald Trump campaign did in the swing state.His first two weeks in office spurred demonstrations on a range of issues, starting with women's rallies that drew big crowds including a Cleveland police-estimated 15,000 people and continuing this week with ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human? 1 hr Parent 1
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 6 hr The truth 75
what day in 2017 did you receive your tax refu... 14 hr bargainhunter 45030 1
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 19 hr POPS 596
Rob Portman such a liar 21 hr Thomas j 9
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri quick 66
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Fri Game on 20,807
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,551,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC