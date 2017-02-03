Trump presidency keeping Ohio roiled politically
CINCINNATI - The Donald Trump presidency is keeping Ohioans stirred up, much like the Donald Trump campaign did in the swing state.His first two weeks in office spurred demonstrations on a range of issues, starting with women's rallies that drew big crowds including a Cleveland police-estimated 15,000 people and continuing this week with ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human?
|1 hr
|Parent
|1
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|6 hr
|The truth
|75
|what day in 2017 did you receive your tax refu...
|14 hr
|bargainhunter 45030
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|19 hr
|POPS
|596
|Rob Portman such a liar
|21 hr
|Thomas j
|9
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Fri
|quick
|66
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Fri
|Game on
|20,807
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC