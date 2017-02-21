The Overture Awards Finals Competition and Awards Ceremony Comes to Aronoff Center
The Cincinnati Arts Association is proud to present the 2017 Overture Awards Finals Competition. The Overture Awards provides $4,000 to six area high school students for education and training expenses, with eighteen finalists each winning $1,000.
