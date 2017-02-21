The 25th-annual Bockfest descends on Cincinnati March 3-5.
Last week, Cincy got another craft brewery - Brink Brewing Co., College Hill's first - but at the end of the month, the city will lose one when Ei8ht Ball inside Northern Kentucky's Party Source pours its beers for the final time. To celebrate our long-standing brewing heritage and its ebbs and flows, the 25th anniversary of the world's largest bock festival, Bockfest, takes place March 3-5 at various venues in Over-the-Rhine, including the main Bockfest Hall at the Christian Moerlein Malt House Taproom.
