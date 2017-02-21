Teen accused of killing father appears in court Friday
A 14-year-old girl charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father is scheduled to appear in court Friday. She was arrested Thursday shortly after calling 911 about 7 a.m. and telling a dispatcher: "Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs? ... I just shot my dad," according to a recording of the call.
