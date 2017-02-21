Teen accused of killing father appear...

Teen accused of killing father appears in court Friday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A 14-year-old girl charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of her father is scheduled to appear in court Friday. She was arrested Thursday shortly after calling 911 about 7 a.m. and telling a dispatcher: "Can somebody come and put me in handcuffs? ... I just shot my dad," according to a recording of the call.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stop the Violence 2 hr Hey man who is not 12
Review: Presidential Moving Services 10 hr fernando 98
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Thu Adamscounty 176
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. Feb 22 tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) Feb 22 we should confron... 14
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... Feb 21 I used to be someone 372
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hamilton County was issued at February 24 at 6:35PM EST

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC