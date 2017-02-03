Study: Ohio has 5 of worst US truck-c...

Study: Ohio has 5 of worst US truck-congested areas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

Five of the country's 100 worst congested areas for trucks are in the state of Ohio, and three of those areas are in Cincinnati, according to a study. The American Transportation Research Institute has ranked Interstate 71 at I-75 junction north of the Brent Spence Bridge as No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr TAAM 20,811
Rob Portman such a liar 11 hr Thomas j 11
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills 21 hr Thomas j 6
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage Sat Angel Gabriel 597
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) Sat Angel Gabriel 77
Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human? Sat Angel Gabriel 2
what day in 2017 did you receive your tax refu... Fri bargainhunter 45030 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,024 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC