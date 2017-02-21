Stage Door: Shakespeare, For Better A...

Stage Door: Shakespeare, For Better AND For Worse

In 'Something Rotten' at the Aronoff Center, a group of playwrights are sick and tired of a guy named William Shakespeare. If you need of an evening of laughter, there's a good chance you'll find it at the Aronoff Center, where the current touring production of Something Rotten is onstage through March 5. I haven't seen the tour yet, but I saw the Broadway production back in November 2015 , and I can say with confidence that this tour will replicate all the great humor I enjoyed then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

