Stage Door: Ghosts, Spirits and Spiri...

Stage Door: Ghosts, Spirits and Spirited Theater

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Shows this weekend include 'Summerland' at the Cincinnati Playhouse, a world-premiere mystery about 1860s photographer William H. Sumner and the images he captured of living people with ghostly spirits nearby. I doubt that a "spirit photographer" would be taken seriously these days, what with Photoshop and the ability to manipulate images digitally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cincinnati mayor defends 'sanctuary city' as Tr... 5 hr Registered Voter 2
Looking for information on old Zanol Products C... (May '07) 16 hr Amy Z 47
News House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage 18 hr POPS 600
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr see the light 20,818
City Council Fri dems 4ever 1
Kroger closing in Walnut Hills Wed POPS 10
Review: Presidential Moving Services Feb 8 bubba 73
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,470 • Total comments across all topics: 278,766,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC