SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation
There are 1 comment on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 13 hrs ago, titled SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:
IAMS/MARS PetCare donated 25 of pallets dog, cat, and puppy food, which amounted to over 28,000 pounds of food donated. "We are very fortunate to receive this donation.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
what a welcome blessing for so many 4 legged creatures & the private funds that already support them
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|3 hr
|cousin jj
|7
|Street Car
|10 hr
|True Grit
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|12 hr
|Natalie
|16
|Rob Portman such a liar
|13 hr
|POPS
|13
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|14 hr
|Mitch
|67
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|Sat
|Angel Gabriel
|597
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC