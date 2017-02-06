SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet fo...

SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation

There are 1 comment on the WXIX-TV Cincinnati story from 13 hrs ago, titled SPCA Cincinnati receives major pet food donation. In it, WXIX-TV Cincinnati reports that:

IAMS/MARS PetCare donated 25 of pallets dog, cat, and puppy food, which amounted to over 28,000 pounds of food donated. "We are very fortunate to receive this donation.

POPS

Kansas City, MO

#1 13 hrs ago
what a welcome blessing for so many 4 legged creatures & the private funds that already support them
