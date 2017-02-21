Sound Advice: Ne-Hi with Cross Country

Sound Advice: Ne-Hi with Cross Country

"Offers," the title song on Ne-Hi's freshly minted second album, is a brief, slow-burn Psych rocker heavy on atmosphere and light on words . It's a curious left turn for a band known for the jangly, upbeat approach present in songs like the album's opener, "Palm of Hand," which brings to mind early R.E.M. fronted by Buzzcocks' Pete Shelley instead of a mumble-mouthed Michael Stipe.

