Some in Ohio GOP oppose Cincinnati being a sanctuary city
Some in Ohio GOP oppose Cincinnati being a sanctuary city Cincinnati's mayor defied president to become sanctuary city. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jXjir3 "Over my dead body" will Cincinnati and Columbus become sanctuary cities, said Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.
