Saving Dominique: Others weigh in to help a single addict Parents unite to fight for the heroin-addicted 18-year-old The Enquirer wrote about. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2lrs7ul Dominique Warren, 18, has been using heroin since she was 12. Plenty of people are trying to help her, but so far, she hasn't been able to resist the streets of Cincinnati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.