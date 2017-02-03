Roofing scam leads to prison sentenceClassic scam: Defendant a oetook...
An Ohio man has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay $104,000 in restitution for running a roofing scam that affected dozens of consumers in southwest Ohio. David M. Nelson, 36, of Norwood, pleaded guilty today to one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and one count of insurance fraud.
