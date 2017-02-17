Riello UPS Opens North American Headq...

Riello UPS Opens North American Headquarters

RPS America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Riello UPS recently opened their North American headquarters in suburban Cincinnati, OH, where they will hold inventory of the Riello UPS product line. Riello UPS offers a wide range of Uninterruptible Power Systems, Battery Systems, Switch Gear, and communications interfaces with proven technology ideal for mission critical applications including data centers, manufacturing processes, automation, broadcast environments, hospitals/medical facilities, communications/telecommunications, research centers, as well as industrial and commercial facilities where a high level of available power and power quality are essential.

