Rhonda Juliano started a new, diverse choral group.
When Rhonda Juliano's contract as artistic director with MUSE, Cincinnati's Women's Choir ended in July, she took inspiration from the word "fluidity" to form a new chorus - Fluidity, a Creative Choral Community for a Cause. Its debut concert, La nourriture , is this Friday evening at New Riff Distillery in Newport.
