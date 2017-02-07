Prosecutor, police urge public opposition to killer's parole

Authorities in Cincinnati are urging members of the public to let the state parole board know they oppose parole for an Ohio inmate convicted of murder in a police officer's 1974 slaying. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters , police and Cincinnati officer David Cole's widow jointly appealed Wednesday for an outpouring of community input to the Ohio Parole Authority before a March release hearing planned for Roland Reaves.

