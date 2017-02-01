Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Ohio man
A prosecutor says the fatal police shooting of a man who authorities say raised a gun at two officers when they responded to a domestic violence call in suburban Cincinnati was justified. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a letter to Springfield Township that his office determined the two officers' actions were justified and didn't violate any criminal statutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sabotage and Treason
|1 hr
|POPS
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|6 hr
|Annette Boyer
|59
|Rob Portman such a liar
|6 hr
|A Democrat
|1
|Meetup
|17 hr
|Tommyjohn
|1
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|Wed
|troll
|20
|" Rights " Support Groups
|Wed
|Proud American
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC