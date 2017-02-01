Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal...

Prosecutor: Police justified in fatal shooting of Ohio man

A prosecutor says the fatal police shooting of a man who authorities say raised a gun at two officers when they responded to a domestic violence call in suburban Cincinnati was justified. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a letter to Springfield Township that his office determined the two officers' actions were justified and didn't violate any criminal statutes.

