Police union: Motorola radios still failing, improvements 'marginal'
Cincinnati police radios are still failing despite city and police officials trying to resolve issues with Motorola since last summer, the police union president announced this week. In a story you saw first on FOX19 NOW, the police union last fall revealed serious problems with the radios.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Marta
|20,853
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|17 hr
|needhelp
|178
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Sun
|ababy
|17
|Unfair and Injust
|Sun
|TJs cousin
|3
|slander
|Sun
|zeke hamid
|1
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|Feb 25
|aciddmc
|18
|Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human?
|Feb 25
|Lady loving cool J
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC