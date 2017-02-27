Police union: Motorola radios still f...

Police union: Motorola radios still failing, improvements 'marginal'

13 hrs ago

Cincinnati police radios are still failing despite city and police officials trying to resolve issues with Motorola since last summer, the police union president announced this week. In a story you saw first on FOX19 NOW, the police union last fall revealed serious problems with the radios.

