Police: Man steals from car, flees on hoverboard

Cincinnati police are searching for a man they said stole items from inside a car and fled on a hoverboard. Photos captured the suspect on a Queen City Metro after he boarded in Evanston and just before the suspect exited the bus at Downtown at 9th and Sycamore Streets.

