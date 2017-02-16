Police: Man steals from car, flees on hoverboard
Cincinnati police are searching for a man they said stole items from inside a car and fled on a hoverboard. Photos captured the suspect on a Queen City Metro after he boarded in Evanston and just before the suspect exited the bus at Downtown at 9th and Sycamore Streets.
