Police: Man flown to hospital after Oxford bar fight
A fight at a bar over the weekend ended with a man flown to the hospital and two other people facing charges. Sgt. Jon Varley said two men and a woman were visiting the area from Chicago, when they got into an altercation inside of the bar.
