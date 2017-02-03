Police: Alcohol factor in crash that sent truck into dry cleaners, knocked out power
Alcohol is a factor in an overnight crash sent a pickup truck into a telephone pole and business, knocking out power to nearly 500 Duke Energy customers, police said. The 16-year-old driver was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, said Green Township Police Sgt.
