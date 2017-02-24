Plum Street Temple celebrates 150th anniversary with organ concert The historic Plum Street Temple will open its doors as it celebrates its 150th Anniversary Sunday, February 26. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mg3hit A public tour of the temple will take place at 3:15 p.m. The Moorish Byzantine-inspired architecture displays high domed ceilings, minaret towers, and interlaced pillars and arches. Following the tour, there will be a 4 p.m. performance of its 19th-century Rockwern Organ, played by world-renowned organist Craig Cramer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.