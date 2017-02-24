Plum Street Temple celebrates 150th a...

Plum Street Temple celebrates 150th anniversary with organ concert

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati.com

Plum Street Temple celebrates 150th anniversary with organ concert The historic Plum Street Temple will open its doors as it celebrates its 150th Anniversary Sunday, February 26. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2mg3hit A public tour of the temple will take place at 3:15 p.m. The Moorish Byzantine-inspired architecture displays high domed ceilings, minaret towers, and interlaced pillars and arches. Following the tour, there will be a 4 p.m. performance of its 19th-century Rockwern Organ, played by world-renowned organist Craig Cramer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human? 1 hr Lady loving cool J 3
News Coyotes prowl Cincinnati suburbs; pet owners wa... (Jul '09) 4 hr Go Blue Forever 39
Stop the Violence 7 hr USA-1 13
Review: Presidential Moving Services Fri fernando 98
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) Thu Adamscounty 176
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. Feb 22 tamh020568 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,135,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC