Paula Poundstone to bring laughter to Cincinnati
Poundstone will be performing 8 p.m. March 17 at the Taft Theatre." I'll be stuck in the bathtub at the Taft," she said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what day in 2017 did you receive your tax refu...
|6 hr
|bargainhunter 45030
|1
|House prohibits $15-an-hour minimum wage
|11 hr
|POPS
|596
|Rob Portman such a liar
|13 hr
|Thomas j
|9
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|19 hr
|quick
|66
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13)
|21 hr
|Winnie1256
|74
|Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo...
|Fri
|spud
|22
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC