Ohio State will pick up MBA students in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Dayton and drive them to class
Busy business school students can soon take weekend classes at Ohio State University - " and get a ride to instruction from three major Ohio cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|11 hr
|POPS
|341
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|17 hr
|Aron Crane
|78
|Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast
|22 hr
|Havingahardtime
|1
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|2
|USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Wed
|Proud American
|7
|Wounded Warriors!
|Feb 14
|vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC