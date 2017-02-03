Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wi...

Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bathtub drowning

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

Ryan Widmer, right, is shown at the Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio on Wednesday, April 1, 2009 for closing arguments in his murder trial. ** MANDATORY CREDIT, ONLINE OK ** CINCINNATI - A southwest Ohio man imprisoned for the bathtub drowning of his wife has lost his latest attempt to get a fourth trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rob Portman such a liar 10 min Thomas j 9
Review: Presidential Moving Services 6 hr quick 66
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Game on 20,807
Adult Children Ignore Me (Sep '13) 7 hr Winnie1256 74
News Cincinnati mayor says city remains sanctuary fo... 12 hr spud 22
liberty nurseing home of colerain 13 hr Observer 6
" Rights " Support Groups 13 hr Proud American 3
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC