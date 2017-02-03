Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bathtub drowning

Ryan Widmer, right, is shown at the Warren County Common Pleas Court in Lebanon, Ohio on Wednesday, April 1, 2009 for closing arguments in his murder trial. ** MANDATORY CREDIT, ONLINE OK ** CINCINNATI - A southwest Ohio man imprisoned for the bathtub drowning of his wife has lost his latest attempt to get a fourth trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.