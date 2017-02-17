Ohio GOP lawmaker seeks ban on suspending young students
An Ohio lawmaker said she was stunned to learn that thousands of elementary students are suspended for disobedience or disruptions each school year and plans to introduce legislation that would ban such punishment except in cases where a student threatens to harm. State Sen. Peggy Lehner, a Kettering Republican who leads the education committee, said a better alternative is training for teachers on how to de-escalate misbehavior, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|5 hr
|American Independent
|367
|Stop the Violence
|6 hr
|thomas j
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|mexico
|20,845
|Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07)
|Sat
|Grammar
|5
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|Feb 17
|margaret phillips
|84
|Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast
|Feb 16
|Havingahardtime
|1
|USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!"
|Feb 15
|Proud American
|2
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC