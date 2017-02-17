NEWS Ohio recycler InterGroup Interna...

NEWS Ohio recycler InterGroup International shuts down

Euclid, Ohio-based InterGroup may operate on a reduced basis through the end of the month, owner Neil Gloger said in a Feb. 14 interview with Plastics News. The firm "had too high of a debt load," he added, and was closed by its lender, Fifth Third Bank of Cincinnati.

