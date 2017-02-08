New Ohio State Lawmaker attacks Immigrants, Refugees as Harbingers of Crime, Dems Call It Racism
The fight over how the state should deal with immigration issues has Republicans and Democrats at the Statehouse backing competing bills. And there are the signs the fight will be nasty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|3 hr
|bubba
|73
|Rob Portman such a liar
|9 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|14
|Ohio man loses bid at 4th trial in wifea s bath...
|9 hr
|AmericanWomyn
|2
|Family Dental Care Associates
|9 hr
|Happened To Me 2
|4
|Kroger closing in Walnut Hills
|13 hr
|Cuz u iz dat dumb
|9
|Street Car
|Mon
|True Grit
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC