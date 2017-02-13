Mr. David Allen West, 27, Cincinnati,...

Mr. David Allen West, 27, Cincinnati, Ohio

Columbia Magazine

Mr. David Allen West, 27, Cincinnati, Ohio He was a member of West Science Hill Baptist Church, a graduate of Tabernacle Christian Academy in Somerset, KY Class of 2008, loved U.K. basketball, fishing, anything done outdoors and especially horseback riding.

