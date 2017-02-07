Morning News: Proposed law would penalize sanctuary city officials;...
Ohio State Treasurer Josh Mandel is supporting legislation that would hold public officials legally accountable for declaring their cities as sanctuary cities. Will Mayor John Cranley and other city officials be in hot water with the state for declaring Cincinnati a sanctuary city? Some state officials are pushing legislation that could have that consequence .
