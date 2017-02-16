Morning News: No Winburn mayoral bid;...

Morning News: No Winburn mayoral bid; Ohio legislation would...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: No Winburn mayoral bid; Ohio legislation would eliminate "pink tax"; Sen. Paul doesn't want Republicans investigating Trump administration "After careful reflection and prayer, I have decided not to run for Mayor of Cincinnati," Winburn said in the statement. "I had decided not to run several months ago, but after the strong urging from my friends and supporters, I began to reconsider my decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... 4 hr POPS 341
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,830
Review: Presidential Moving Services 9 hr Aron Crane 78
Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast 14 hr Havingahardtime 1
USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Wed Proud American 2
USA to Flynn: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Wed Proud American 7
Wounded Warriors! Feb 14 vet 1
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC