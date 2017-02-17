Morning News: More shakeups at Clerk ...

Morning News: More shakeups at Clerk of Courts office; Cincinnati...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: More shakeups at Clerk of Courts office; Cincinnati Black Lives Matter holds alternative to President's Day; where's your congressperson? While the local lawmakers at the big game in Washington are really into hosting virtual town halls , none have any local, in-person events scheduled. Newly-elected Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval continues to make big changes at that office, stirring up controversy among some conservative backers of his predecessor Tracy Winkler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... 1 hr I used to be someone 370
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr mexico 20,848
Stop the Violence 1 hr I used to be someone 3
News Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07) Sat Grammar 5
Review: Presidential Moving Services Feb 17 margaret phillips 84
Looking for any type of work that pays cash fast Feb 16 Havingahardtime 1
USA to Puzdin: "YOU'RE FIRED!" Feb 15 Proud American 2
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC