Morning News: More shakeups at Clerk of Courts office; Cincinnati Black Lives Matter holds alternative to President's Day; where's your congressperson? While the local lawmakers at the big game in Washington are really into hosting virtual town halls , none have any local, in-person events scheduled. Newly-elected Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval continues to make big changes at that office, stirring up controversy among some conservative backers of his predecessor Tracy Winkler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.