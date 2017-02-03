Morning News: Cranley leads big in mayoral race fundraising; your tax dollars paid for campaign security; Portman to vote to approve DeVos Usually, the nomination is fairly uncontroversial and glides right through the Senate. But DeVos, who has no public education experience and is a vocal proponent of charters and vouchers, has stirred up lots of antipathy among public education advocates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.