Morning News: Cranley launches re-ele...

Morning News: Cranley launches re-election bid; work begins on Wasson ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

The city needs to help create a "truly progressive and better public transportation system," Cranley said, endorsing a countywide sales tax boost proposed by the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority to expand bus service in Greater Cincinnati. Last night, Mayor John Cranley officially kicked off his re-election bid with an event in Price Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cincinnati Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Presidential Moving Services 7 hr sadie doras 87
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr democrat 20,852
Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12) 15 hr tamh020568 175
VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave. 16 hr tamh020568 1
Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08) 17 hr we should confron... 14
Stop the Violence 19 hr Bull Durham 5
News Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s... Tue I used to be someone 372
See all Cincinnati Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cincinnati Forum Now

Cincinnati Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cincinnati Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Cincinnati, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,383

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC