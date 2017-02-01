Morning News: Cincy's sanctuary city ...

Morning News: Cincy's sanctuary city status official; city settled...

7 hrs ago Read more: Cincinnati CityBeat

Morning News: Cincy's sanctuary city status official; city settled with family accusing CPD detective of wrongfully jailing children; Chabot's tough week U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, a Republican who represents Cincinnati's West Side and northern suburbs, is having something of a rough week. Let's tick through the last 48 hours, shall we? After two hours of public testimony for and against an ordinance by Cincinnati City Councilman Wendell Young officially making Cincinnati a sanctuary city, Council yesterday voted 6-2 to go ahead with that measure.

