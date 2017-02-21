Mom who decapitated baby gets 15 years to life in prison
An Ohio woman charged with stabbing and decapitating her 3-month-old daughter pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in prison. Deasia Watkins, 22, pleaded guilty in the March 2015 death of Jayniah Watkins.
