Minimum Gauge: Less than a year after his death, Prince's music will...

Prince music goes to major streaming sites by mid-February; the guy from Yello is a smart, super-rich one-hit-wonder; 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith get Trump sales bump One of the few holdouts on the bigger streaming services will reportedly have music available on those services by the night of the Grammys, Feb. 12 . Though it feels a little gross to have the work of a music legend who seemed to dislike streaming featured again on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify less than a year after he died, that won't stop Prince fans from streaming away when his back catalog goes live later this month.
