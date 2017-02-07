Memorial Hall, rebranded as Memo, offers new programming
Memorial Hall, rebranded as Memo, offers new programming The hall, which is owned by Hamilton County, officially reopened on Dec. 2 after an $11 million updating. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2jYU7RR Memorial Hall has a new manager who aims to keep the historic building busy nearly every day of the year.
