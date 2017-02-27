Mayoral candidates on same stage Tuesday
The three candidates for Cincinnati mayor in the upcoming May primary will meet on the campaign trail for the first time Tuesday night. Mayor John Cranley, City Council Member Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati Board of Trustees Chairman Rob Richardson Jr. are scheduled to participate in the AFL-CIO Labor Council's mayoral forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
