Look up, and you might see these stars in Cincinnati Cincinnatians don't have to wait until nighttime to see stars. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2k8ddVz Christian Slater arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.