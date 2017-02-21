Liberty Marking Systems installs second Nilpeter press in 18 months
Liberty Marking Systems of Cincinnati, OH, USA, has recently installed its second Nilpeter flexo press, an FB-3300S, just 18 months after purchasing their first FB-3300. Established in 1988, Liberty Marking Systems is a privately owned company located in Cincinnati, OH, USA.
