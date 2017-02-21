Liberty Marking Systems installs seco...

Liberty Marking Systems installs second Nilpeter press in 18 months

Liberty Marking Systems of Cincinnati, OH, USA, has recently installed its second Nilpeter flexo press, an FB-3300S, just 18 months after purchasing their first FB-3300. Established in 1988, Liberty Marking Systems is a privately owned company located in Cincinnati, OH, USA.

