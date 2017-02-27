Let's Wish Deters Well - It's Our Only Choice
He has never written a judicial decision, or even decided a case. Now he will be reviewing the decisions of other judges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|8 hr
|needhelp
|178
|Lesbian snapchat (Aug '15)
|Sun
|ababy
|17
|Unfair and Injust
|Sun
|TJs cousin
|3
|slander
|Sun
|zeke hamid
|1
|Why are female nurses so fat and stupid (Jun '12)
|Feb 25
|aciddmc
|18
|Anyone seen Johnny or Stevie Human?
|Feb 25
|Lady loving cool J
|3
|Coyotes prowl Cincinnati suburbs; pet owners wa... (Jul '09)
|Feb 25
|Go Blue Forever
|39
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC