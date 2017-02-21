Last Days for the Dennison?

Contractors have begun dismantling the Dennison Hotel building at 716 Main St. The building was designed by famed architect Samuel Hannaford's firm and constructed in 1892. atches of sky were visible through the top-floor windows at the back of the 125-year-old Dennison Hotel the morning of Feb. 20, and a thick, drifting fog enveloped the building in downtown Cincinnati's Main Street Historic District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.