Kentuckians rank 45th in high school attainment, so lawmakers...

Kentucky promoters like to talk about bourbon and racehorses while sidestepping the state's longstanding failure to see its young people through high school. So while American students fall further and further behind their global counterparts in math and science, the Kentucky Legislature has decided to make the public high school curriculum more competitive than ever - by adding a Bible course in public high schools.

