Judge will hear from attorneys on police murder retrial

The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to get an update from attorneys on pretrial progress in the case. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz set a Monday meeting with both sides in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25. The first trial ended with a hung jury.

