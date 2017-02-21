Judge will hear from attorneys on police murder retrial
The judge who will preside over the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop plans to get an update from attorneys on pretrial progress in the case. Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz set a Monday meeting with both sides in the Ray Tensing case, scheduled for trial May 25. The first trial ended with a hung jury.
