Joseph Bishop

2 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened a caretaker neglect investigation after the death of an 18-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy. Joseph Bishop was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back earlier this month.

