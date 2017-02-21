Joseph Bishop
The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has opened a caretaker neglect investigation after the death of an 18-year-old with Muscular Dystrophy. Joseph Bishop was taken to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center with large bed sores on his arms, legs and back earlier this month.
