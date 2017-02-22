Jane Eyre Brings Victorian Romance and Inventive Staging to Cincinnati Playhouse

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings Charlotte Bront's timeless coming-of-age novel to life beginning March 11. The production combines Victorian-era costumes and romance with inventive staging to bring new creativity and vitality to the classic story, considered one of the most widely read novels in the English language. Adapted by British playwright Polly Teale, the play distills the book to the most essential moments and dramatic action.

