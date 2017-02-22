Jane Eyre Brings Victorian Romance and Inventive Staging to Cincinnati Playhouse
Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park brings Charlotte Bront's timeless coming-of-age novel to life beginning March 11. The production combines Victorian-era costumes and romance with inventive staging to bring new creativity and vitality to the classic story, considered one of the most widely read novels in the English language. Adapted by British playwright Polly Teale, the play distills the book to the most essential moments and dramatic action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Cincinnati Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Presidential Moving Services
|20 min
|Christopher
|90
|Heroin In Cinci (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Adamscounty
|176
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 hr
|democrat
|20,852
|VOA 115 W. McMicken Ave.
|Wed
|tamh020568
|1
|Review: Accounting Management Group - Drew Gill... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|we should confron...
|14
|Stop the Violence
|Wed
|Bull Durham
|5
|Why voters want Trump is a question deserving s...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|372
Find what you want!
Search Cincinnati Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC